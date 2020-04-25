Covid-19 Cases in Delhi Climb to 2,625; Death Toll 54

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2,625 on Saturday, with 111 new cases and one death being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. The death toll from COVID-19 is now 54.

Of the total fatalities, 29 patients were aged 60 and above, the officials said. Fifteen of them were aged between 50 and 59, while 10 were aged below 50, they said.

By Friday night, the number of coronavirus cases in the city stood at 2,514, including 53 deaths.

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, a top official in the Delhi government's COVID-19 committee has suggested that the ongoing lockdown will have to be continued till mid-May for the epidemic curve to flatten.

