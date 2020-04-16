Covid-19 Cases in Delhi Mount to 1,640, Death Toll Climbs to 38: Authorities
Of the total cases, 1,080 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations, the same as on Wednesday.
A policeman wearing a protective mask santises his baton as he stands guard during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 15, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)
The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday climbed to 1,640, with 62 fresh cases and six deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.
Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to a religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin in March.
By Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1,578 including 32 deaths.
With six more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 38.
Out of the total cases, 51 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.
