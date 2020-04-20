Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Covid-19 Cases in Delhi Mount to 2,081; Death Toll Rises to 47; All Rapid Antibody Tests Found Negative

Of the total fatalities reported till date, 25 victims were aged 60 and above, they said. Twelve of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2020, 10:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Covid-19 Cases in Delhi Mount to 2,081; Death Toll Rises to 47; All Rapid Antibody Tests Found Negative
A doctor sits inside a mobile test station for coronavirus in Delhi on Monday. (Reuters)

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2081 on Monday, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. The death toll from COVID-19 is now 47.

Of the total fatalities reported till date, 25 victims were aged 60 and above, they said. Twelve of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said. By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,003, including 45 deaths.

Meanwhile, 62 COVID-19 tests using newly acquired rapid antibody diagnostic kits were conducted on Monday in Delhi, and all samples came out negative, officials said.

The city government has acquired 42,000 such kits, and after trial runs on Sunday, the first phase of tests were conducted on Monday in a containment zone in the Nabi Karim area in central Delhi.

"Sixty-two COVID-19 tests using rapid (antibody) test kits were conducted today in Nabi Karim area's containment zone and all samples came out negative," a senior official said.

The tests are being administered only in persons showing some sort of symptoms of the coronavirus infection, he said.

The government also increased the number of containment zones in the national capital to 84, with eight new zones being added in various areas, in one day, authorities said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,629,268

    +55,675*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,435,876

    +106,337*

  • Cured/Discharged

    639,239

    +44,010*  

  • Total DEATHS

    167,369

    +6,652*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres