Covid-19 Cases in Delhi Mount to 2,081; Death Toll Rises to 47; All Rapid Antibody Tests Found Negative

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2081 on Monday, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. The death toll from COVID-19 is now 47.

Of the total fatalities reported till date, 25 victims were aged 60 and above, they said. Twelve of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said. By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,003, including 45 deaths.

Meanwhile, 62 COVID-19 tests using newly acquired rapid antibody diagnostic kits were conducted on Monday in Delhi, and all samples came out negative, officials said.

The city government has acquired 42,000 such kits, and after trial runs on Sunday, the first phase of tests were conducted on Monday in a containment zone in the Nabi Karim area in central Delhi.

"Sixty-two COVID-19 tests using rapid (antibody) test kits were conducted today in Nabi Karim area's containment zone and all samples came out negative," a senior official said.

The tests are being administered only in persons showing some sort of symptoms of the coronavirus infection, he said.

The government also increased the number of containment zones in the national capital to 84, with eight new zones being added in various areas, in one day, authorities said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube