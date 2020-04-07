Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Reach 550 as Death Toll Climbs to Nine: Authorities

Out of the total cases, 20 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, the authorities said.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2020, 11:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Reach 550 as Death Toll Climbs to Nine: Authorities
A driver wearing a protective suit walks in front of a bus carrying suspected carriers of coronavirus disease to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC2SUF98TZMC

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday climbed to 550, with 25 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 331 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area here in March, they said.

By Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 525, including seven deaths.

Out of the total cases, 20 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, the authorities said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,032,158

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,414,710

    +68,706

  • Cured/Discharged

    301,304

     

  • Total DEATHS

    81,248

    +6,594
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres