COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Reaches 550 as Death Toll Climbs to Nine: Authorities
Out of the total cases, 20 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, the authorities said.
A driver wearing a protective suit walks in front of a bus carrying suspected carriers of coronavirus disease to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC2SUF98TZMC
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday climbed to 550, with 25 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.
Of the total cases, 331 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area here in March, they said.
By Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 525, including seven deaths.
