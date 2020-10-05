Covid-19 Cases in India Top 66 Lakh with 74,442 New Infections, Recovery Rate Rises to 84.34%

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 66 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 55,86,703 pushing the recovery rate to 84.34 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 66,23,815 with 74,442 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,02,685 with the virus claiming 903 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 9,34,427 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The COVID-19casefatality was recorded at 1.55 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,99,82,394 samples have been tested up to October 4 with 9,89,860 samples being tested on Sunday.