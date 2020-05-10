INDIA

1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Cases in Indore Rise to 1,858, Death Toll Reaches 89 in Worst-hit District

Jadia said 78 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the number of cases from 1,780 to 1,858.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rose to 1,858 after 78 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Also, two more people died of coronavirus in last two days, taking the death toll in the state's worst-hit district to 89, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

"An 85-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man died due to the disease at a private hospital in the last two days, the official said.

Both the victims hailed from the district's Mhow town and were also suffering from other health conditions, including hypertension.

Jadia said 78 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the number of such cases to 1,858 from 1,780.

So far, 891 people have been discharged after recovery, he added.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Indore stood at 4.79 per cent as of Sunday morning, as per an analysis of the data.

On April 9, the death rate here was 10.33 per cent, but has sharply declined since then.

Curfew is in force in the city limits and strict lockdown has been enforced elsewhere since March 25, after the first COVID-19 patient was found in the district.

