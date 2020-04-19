Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Covid-19 Cases in Madhya Pradesh Rise to 1,407; Death Toll Reaches 72

Total 442 containment zones have been made across the coronavirus-affected districts in the state to contain the spread of the deadly infection.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Covid-19 Cases in Madhya Pradesh Rise to 1,407; Death Toll Reaches 72
A munipality worker sprays disinfectant in the premises of a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus during lockdown in Bhopal. (PTI)

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,407 with five more people testing positive for the disease on Sunday, authorities said.

The state also reported three more deaths due to the disease, taking the toll to 72, according to the latest health bulletin.

Of these total deaths, 50 have been reported from Indore, the state's industrial hub.

The viral disease expanded its footprint to Rajgarh district, which reported one case in last 24 hours.

So far, 26 out of the total 52 districts in the state have reported COVID-19 cases.

Indore, which has till now reported 890 cases, has been the state's worst hit district.

Bhopal reported one more case since Saturday night, taking the total number of cases in the state capital to 214, the state bulletin said.

So far, 131 people, including 71 from Indore and 31 from Bhopal, have been discharged after recovery.

Total 442 containment zones have been made across the coronavirus-affected districts in the state to contain the spread of the deadly infection.

Out of the total 1,204 active cases, the condition of 29 patients was serious while 1,175 were stable, the health bulletin said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    13,295

    +1,006*  

  • Total Confirmed

    16,116

    +1,324*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,302

    +287*  

  • Total DEATHS

    519

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres