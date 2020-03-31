COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra Jump to 302, Biggest Rise in Single Day
This is the largest increase in the number of cases within a day probably in the country, the state official said.
Members of a voluntary organisation wear protective gear before distributing food to people in Mumbai on March 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
As many as 72 new coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 59 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 302, a health official said.
Besides Mumbai, Ahmednagar reported three cases, while two cases each came to light in Pune, Thane, Vasai, Virar and Kalyan-Dombivali cities, he added.
