Covid-19 Cases in Mumbai's Dharavi up by 25 to 369

Mumbai: With 25 more persons testing coronavirus positive in Dharavi in Mumbai on Thursday, the tally of such patients in the densely-populated slum area grew to 369, a civic official said.

The new cases were found in Shiv Shakti Nagar, Shastri Nagar, PMGP Colony, Dhorwada, Transit camp, Indira Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Chaugule Chawl and some other localities in Dharavi, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

So far, 18 persons have died due to the infection in Dharavi, he said.

Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties, making it one of the most congested areas of the metropolis.

