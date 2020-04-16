Covid-19 Cases in Mysuru Pharma Company Touch 49, Firm’s Raw Materials Test Negative

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Karnataka’s Mysuru district have jumped to 61, after two more employees of Jubilant Generics Limited, a pharmaceutical company, and one of their contacts tested positive for the deadly virus. Out of the total tally in the district, 49 patients are the employees of this company or their contacts.

Nine employees of this Mysuru district based company tested positive on Monday, while other two employees and a contact tested positive on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 61 in the district, which is now listed as one of the hotspots of the virus.

The first patient in the cluster, identified as P52, had no travel history or any contact having travel record, but the Karnataka government had found that several foreign delegates had visited the plant in February.

"Between February 4 and 18, several foreign delegates had visited the plant. There were people from China, Japan, Germany and USA. On March 13, P52 might have come in contact and was confirmed coronavirus positive on March 24," said Suresh Kumar, Education Minister, in-charge of Covid-19 briefings to media.

Since P52 was reported positive for Covid-19, more than a thousand of employees of the company were immediately quarantined. About 780 samples related to the cluster case have been taken so far for virus testing, said Suresh Kumar.

The district administration is still trying to identify the source of this infection.

"Samples of the raw materials imported from China in the company which was suspected to be the source of the virus was sent for testing in Pune and the results came out to be negative for Covid-19. It is not true that the virus was spread through containers. The patient may have come in contact with some outsiders. We are yet to ascertain this," said ADGP S Parashiva Murthy.

Of the total 61 people, who have tested positive in Mysuru, 12 have recovered taking the number of active cases down to 49 as of Tuesday morning. Mysuru is one of the eight hotspot districts in the state. So far, 1310 samples from the district have been tested for coronavirus.

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Karnataka High Court against the pharma company after employees of the company's plant in the district tested positive for Covid-19.

