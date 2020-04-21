Take the pledge to vote

Covid-19 Cases in UP Cross 1100-mark, 19 Jamat Attendees Including 16 Foreigners Held in Prayagraj

Eighty-four new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the tally in Uttar Pradesh to 1,184, out of which 241 cases, were reported from Agra alone.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 21, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
Lucknow: The number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Uttar Pradesh, as 33 fresh cases were reported from Raebareli on Tuesday. As on Monday, there were only two positive cases in the district.

The new cases surfaced from Bachrawan and Naseerabad area, and include vegetable vendors who tested positive for the infection. However, a detailed report on the new cases is still awaited from the district administration.

Meanwhile, 19 Jamatis including 16 foreigners have been detained by Prayagraj Police. A professor of Allahabad University who had allegedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat event was also detained. The professor had purportedly helped foreign attendees in seeking refuge inside a mosque in Prayagraj after the lockdown was announced without intimating the district administration. Out of the 16 foreign nationals arrested, nine are from Thailand while six are from Indonesia.

Eighty-four new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the tally in Uttar Pradesh to 1,184. Out of this, 241 cases, the maximum in the state, were reported from Agra, followed by 167 from the state’s capital and 100 from Gautam Buddh Nagar in Noida.

With pool testing commencing in the state, 34,326 people have so far been tested, out of which 32,874 have tested negative, while the test reports of 268 are awaited.

Eighteen deaths due to coronavirus have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, including one each from Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahar, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad; three each from Meerut and Moradabad; and six from Agra.

On Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said several districts, including Pilibhit, Maharajganj and Hathras, are becoming corona-free. “Now, Shahjahanpur is also on the verge of becoming coronavirus-free. Bareilly and Prayagraj have also become coronavirus-free. The rate of the spread of coronavirus is comparatively low in Uttar Pradesh in comparison to other states. It is a good sign,” he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak.

