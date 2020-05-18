Covid-19 Cases in UP Jump to 4,464 as Infection Spreads to All 75 Districts

The COVID-19 infection in Uttar Pradesh has spread to all the 75 districts of the state, taking the tally to 4,464. A whopping 208 new positive coronavirus cases were reported from the state with 112 deaths on Sunday. However, on a brighter side, 2,636 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital, leaving 1,716 active cases in the state.

The city of Agra remains on top with 806 positive cases of COVID-19, followed by Meerut (330), Kanpur (316), state capital Lucknow (295), Gautam Buddh Nagar (269), Saharanpur (219) and Firozabad (200). The least number of cases were reported from Lalitpur and Sonbhadra with just one case each from the districts.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the government is running Shramik Special trains for the safe return of migrant workers. “The Railway Ministry and the Government of India are going to bear 85 percent of the expenditure incurred in this, while the concerning state is bearing the remaining amount. If all the states will support their share of the amount, migrant workers can reach their homes safely without paying any fare. More than 475 Shramik Special trains have arrived in Uttar Pradesh. Over 6 lakh migrant workers have been shifted to the quarantine centers in their home districts,” said CM Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath added that so far 18 crore people have been provided with free ration thrice in Uttar Pradesh. “Apart from this, the task of creation of jobs has started in UP, industries in the MSME sector have resumed operations in which jobs are being provided. Through MNREGA, 30 lakh people are being provided employment every day. A provision of Rs 40 thousand crore has been made for this. Arrangements have also been made to ensure that all people including migrant labourers get work during the monsoon,” the CM said.

The Uttar Pradesh government is expected to announce the guidelines for the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown after a key meeting between the Chief Minister and senior officials on Monday is conducted. Adityanath had earlier said that relaxation in the lockdown is not feasible currently.

