Covid-19 Cases in Uttar Pradesh Double in Seven Days, 918 Recorded in Last 24 Hours

In the past week, the coronavirus infections in Uttar Pradesh have doubled. On March 24, the active cases in the state were recorded at 4,388 and on March 30 the tally climbed to 9,195.

In the past week, on March 28, UP recorded its highest fresh infections in one day- 1446 cases. Not only the cases,

but the state’s death tally is rising at an alarming rate.

Amid the Holi celebration, only 64,519 Corona samples were tested in the last 24 hours which is much lesser than other days. In the last 24 hours, 918 fresh cases have been recorded in the state and 10 people succumbed to the infection. On Monday earlier, five deaths were recorded. A total of 382 people were recovered and discharged on Tuesday. Among the active patients, Lucknow has the highest number of 2,919 active patients.

In the last 24 hours, 446 new cases of viral infection have been reported from Lucknow, four people died and 120 people were cured and discharged. Meanwhile, 39 new cases were found in Ghaziabad, followed by 36 cases in Prayagraj, 35 cases in Kanpur Nagar, 28 cases in Varanasi. 24 cases in Pratapgarh, and 23 cases in Gorakhpur. In the last 24 hours, one person died of corona in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Unnao, and Auraiya.