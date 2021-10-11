Covid-19 Cases May Rise in West Bengal Due to Durga Puja Festivities: Health Experts

The Covid-19 cases are once again on the rise in West Bengal as the people are in the festive mood and preparing for a grand Durga Puja celebration.

The Centre as well as the West Bengal Government have taken several steps and issued guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state. However, many are asking if people are going to follow the guidelines issued by the West Bengal health department while celebrating Durga Puja.

According to the West Bengal health department data released on Sunday, 60 people in the state were infected with the deadly virus, while 11 died in the last 24 hours. The data also stated that 634 people recovered from the disease.

The health department data showed that there was a slight rise in the positivity rate in October compared to September. Last month the positivity rate was 1.69 and in October it has increased to 1.8. In one district, the positivity rate has already increased from 3% to 4% in October.

According to health experts, Durga Puja shopping is the major reason for the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. With Durga Puja festivities continue in full swing, temples and markets across West Bengal are witnessing huge footfall, disregarding Covid-19 protocol. People can be seen without masks, not following physical distancing and jostling each other.

The doctors and health experts firmly believe that people have learnt nothing from last year’s experience. The state had witnessed an increase in Coronavirus cases last year after the Durga Puja.

Doctors and experts fear that this year, too, the cases may rise after the Durga Puja as people are not adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB) and guidelines are being violated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.