Covid-19 Cases Not Going to Go Beyond What is Being Reported Now, Says Scientist V K Saraswat
The former Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister said the coronavirus positive cases have seen a sharper rise in the last four-five days because of increase in the number of testing.
Eminent scientist and NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat said on Monday the number of COVID-19 cases is not going to go beyond what's being reported daily in India as he maintained that the country is in the process of flattening the curve.
"It's a good sign; all those asymptomatic cases lying hiddenthey are also coming out," Saraswat told PTI. "We certainly had a catalytic factor which was basically this (Nizamuddin) Markaz problem which has actually created clusters at different places and that has also been one of the factors for the kind of rise that has taken place."
But he said India is in a much better shape compared to other nations in the battle against COVID-19. "I can only say that the rate is not going to go beyond what has been going on now, may be 700 to 800 cases per day. So, we are in the process of flattening the curve."
The government's decision to declare nation-wide lockdown has paid dividends, Saraswat, a former chief of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, said.
Noting that India has seen a series of virus attacks in the last 15-20 years including Chikungunya and Dengue, he said the emphasis now should be on more and more R & D to find vaccines in advance.
