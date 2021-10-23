COVID-19 Cases On Rise In Bengal; 846 More Infections, 12 Fresh Fatalities Recorded

Kolkata, Oct 22: West Bengal’s COVID-19 cases surged for the third day on trot with 846 more people testing positive for the disease, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 19,033, a bulletin by the state health department said. Of the 846 cases, 242 were recorded in the metropolis North 24 Parganas district accounted for four deaths, Kolkata for three and Hooghly for two. One each fatality was registered in South 24 Parganas Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum.

The positivity rate improved to 2.10 per cent from Thursday’s 2.52 per cent, the bulletin said. Since Thursday, 792 recoveries were logged in the state, which raised the total number of those cured of the disease to 15,57,882. The discharge rate stood 98.32 per cent. Bengal currently has 7,577 active cases.

As many as 1,88,42,408 samples have been tested thus far, including 40,303 since Thursday, the bulletin added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

