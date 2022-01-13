Covid-19 Cases on the Rise in Delhi But Hospital Admissions Stabilised, Says Health Minister

Hospitalisation rate due to coronavirus infection in the city has remained stable but the cases and the positivity rate have seen an increase, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. The minister said the death audit committee, which met on Wednesday, found that the fatalities have mostly occurred among those with comorbid conditions.

The national capital has already recorded 133 fatalities in the first 12 days of the month. It had logged 54 fatalities in the last five months with nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July, the virus had claimed 76 lives in Delhi.

Jain said the cases might start declining soon. “Hospital admissions have stabilised over the last four days. Cases are increasing but the hospital admission rate has not increased in the same proportion. The hospital admission rate when 27,000 cases are being reported is the same as the time when 10,000 cases were logged. The stable hospital admission rate is an indication that the wave has plateaued," he told reporters.

Delhi reported 27,561 Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the pandemic began, and 40 deaths on Wednesday while the positivity rate rose to 26.22 per cent.

Delhi on Thursday reported three more cases of Omicron, taking the number of patients of the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus in the Capital to 549, according to the Centre.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 40 Covid-19 deaths, pushing January’s death toll to 100. At least 27,561 fresh cases were detected in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily number since the pandemic began. The positivity rate was recorded at 26.22 percent.

Jain on Wednesday said restrictions in the national capital will be lifted if Covid-19 cases decrease in the next 2-3 days. The city on Wednesday recorded no fresh Omicron cases, keeping the total number of detected cases so far at 546, which is the third-highest tally in the country after Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

