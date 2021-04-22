Covid-19 Cases Surge in UP With 34,379 Fresh Infections and 195 Fatalities in 24 Hours

The coronavirus continues to spread in Uttar Pradesh as the State reported a record 34,379 fresh Covid positive cases along with 195 fatalities in the last 24 hours. UP’s Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that 16,514 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours. At present, UP has 2,59,810 active cases. So far, a total of 7,06,414 people have become infection free. At the same time, the total number of deaths stood at 10,541.

Prasad said that 1,96,889 samples were examined in the last 24 hours. So far, 3,90,89,449 samples have been tested in the State. At present, 205,000 people are under home isolation. The rest are undergoing treatment in the government and private hospitals.

Amit Mohan Prasad also urged people to follow the duration of home isolation with seriousness and strictness. “People in home isolation should have a separate room and toilet. Infected people should use a separate toilet and try to stay away from other members who are not infected. Home quarantine has to be done for seven days after a period of ten days. That is, from the time you got infected, you will remain in the house for 17 days,” said Prasad.

He said so far 3,30,21,200 houses have been visited by surveillance teams in the State, and the number of people living in those households amount to 16 crore. Vaccination is also going on continuously. It is requested that anyone who is more than 45 years of age should get the vaccination done immediately. Chances of being safe after applying both the vaccines are more. So far, UP has vaccinated 94,70,345 people and out of these, more than 18 lakhs have got second dosage, said Prasad, adding that precaution is necessary even after the vaccination.

