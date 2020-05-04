Covid-19 Cases Surge to 3,550 in Tamil Nadu; Record Single-day Tally of 527

Chennai: In the biggest single-day surge in the state so far, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 527 new COVID-19 cases, a large number of them linked to Koyambedu market here, taking the tally to 3,550 while the toll rose to 31 with the death of one person, the government said.

The new cases included 19 new-born and children below the age of ten, a health department bulletin said.

Thirty people were discharged from various hospitals, as the aggregate of those recovered and sent home rose to 1,409, but the state's recovery rate which was hovering over a healthy 50 plus per cent till recently took a hit in view of the steady spike in the cases in the past few days.

In fact, the state added a whopping 1,086 cases in the last six days.

Amid the continued surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister K Palaniswami called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit and briefed him over the ongoing measures to tackle the spread of the contagion and related aspects.

The Governor discussed the COVID-19 control measures taken by the state government and prevailing current situation with the chief minister, a Raj Bhavan release said.

"A 65-year old man with co-morbidities admitted to the Stanley Medical College Hospital here died due to COVID-19 infection today," the bulletin said.

In continuing trend of heavy numbers in the past few days amid stepped up testing, the state reported 527 new cases.

"A large number of today's cases are linked to the Koyambedu market," it said.

There was no respite for Chennai as the metropolis reported 266 infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state capital to 1,724 while Cuddalore district accounted for the next highest new cases on Monday with 122.

The Koyambedu wholesale vegetable market here, the state's largest, has emerged as a hotspot for the virus in recent days as several traders and loadmen tested positive, prompting authorities to scaledown operations there.

A senior police official from the city was among the confirmed cases on Monday, making him the first IPS officer in the state to contract the infection.

He had made a few visits to the Koyambedu market to review the containment measures implemented there, police sources said.

Authorities in Cuddalore, over 200 km from here, told PTI that 100 plus samples -taken from those associated with the Koyambedu market - tested positive in their district.

Of the total 161 positive cases as on date, at least 124 were linked to the market hotspot, they added.

As of Sunday, Cuddalore had only 39 positive cases.

As on date, Tamil Nadu has 2,107 active cases and on Monday alone 12,863 samples were tested, taking the total to 1,62,970.

Krishnagiri district remained the only bright spot in the state, retaining its green zone tag with another day of nil cases.

As a result of continuous capacity addition, the state has 50 labs, including 14 in private sector.

Meanwhile, expressing solidarity with frontline warriors of COVID-19, the Defence public relations office here tweeted saying two C-130 J Hercules aircraft traversing across the nation flew over Kanyakumari in southern most tip in a gesture of solidarity.

In another tweet, it said Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, a DRDO lab at Avadi here, "delivers the special software 'Kavasam' (armour) to the Corporation of Avadi for COVID-19 tracking and resource allocation."

The android based mobile application is for the team leaders and facilitiates among other aspects assigning health workers tasks like house surveillance and data collection.

"A resourceful database for the corporation is created with geocoding of streets and number of houses in each street," a CVRDE release said.

Also, another app has been developed for geofencing of the home or quarantined person and it provides notification to authorities if the positive person moves 100 meters away from his or her location.

