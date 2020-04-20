Covid-19: Central Govt Closes Canteens in All Its Offices
All the ministries/departments/offices are requested not to open the canteens until further orders, the Ministry said in the communique to all the central government departments.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The central government on Monday closed all departmental canteens in its offices as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
"It has been decided with the approval of competent authority that all the departmental canteens in central government ministries/departments/offices shall be closed with immediate effect," it said.
All the ministries/departments/offices are requested not to open the canteens until further orders, the Ministry said in the communique to all the central government departments.
The move comes as officers of the level of deputy secretary and above have resumed their offices from Monday following Home Ministry guidelines on relaxing the ongoing lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karanvir Bohra Shares Pic of Daughters Applying Nail Paint on Him, Warns Kareena-Priyanka of Competition
- This Then and Now Pic Captures Epic Transformation of Sara Ali Khan and Her Brother Ibrahim
- Kareena, Karisma Celebrate Mum Babita Kapoor’s Birthday With Adorable Pictures
- Zoom is Working With The Government of India to Solve Security Issues With Popular Video Call App
- All The Cool OnePlus OxygenOS Features; The New OnePlus 8 Isn’t The Only Phone To Get These