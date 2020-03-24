Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

COVID-19: Centre Asks States to Release Funds to Set up New Hospitals, Isolation Wards

These facilities need to be well equipped with ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks and drugs to treat the patients, it added.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
COVID-19: Centre Asks States to Release Funds to Set up New Hospitals, Isolation Wards
(Representative Image: AP)

New Delhi: As coronavirus cases surge, the Centre on Tuesday asked all state governments to release funds for setting up of additional medical facilities like hospitals, clinical laboratories and isolation wards to combat the pandemic.

The move came as the number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 500.

"The central government has asked all the state governments to deploy fiscal resources for establishing additional medical facilities such as hospitals, clinical labs, isolation wards, expanding and upgrading existing facilities to combat the challenge posed by COVID-19," an official statement said.

These facilities need to be well equipped with ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks and drugs to treat the patients, it said.

