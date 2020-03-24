COVID-19: Centre Asks States to Release Funds to Set up New Hospitals, Isolation Wards
These facilities need to be well equipped with ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks and drugs to treat the patients, it added.
(Representative Image: AP)
New Delhi: As coronavirus cases surge, the Centre on Tuesday asked all state governments to release funds for setting up of additional medical facilities like hospitals, clinical laboratories and isolation wards to combat the pandemic.
The move came as the number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 500.
"The central government has asked all the state governments to deploy fiscal resources for establishing additional medical facilities such as hospitals, clinical labs, isolation wards, expanding and upgrading existing facilities to combat the challenge posed by COVID-19," an official statement said.
These facilities need to be well equipped with ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks and drugs to treat the patients, it said.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panic, Anxiety, Depression: What Coronavirus Lockdown Means for India's Mental Health
- Day After Honouring Doctors With Claps, Many in India are Evicting Them Fearing Covid-19
- How Attackers are Stealing Your Data and Money by Using COVID-19 as Bait
- #StayHome: Amazon Prime Video Gets User Profiles so You Don’t Tread on Each Other’s Toes
- Uber, Ola Drivers Left Without Income as Services Suspended Till At Least March 31