Covid-19 Claimed More People Under 50 Than Those Above 65, Finds AIIMS Study

The coronavirus fatality in people under the age of 50 is higher than those above the age of 65, a study by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has suggested. The study, published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine, has been authored by AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, chief of the AIIMS trauma center Dr Rakesh Malhotra and several others.

According to ANI, the study dealt with the deaths of Covid-19 adult patients between the period of April 4 to July 24 last year. During the period, a total of 654 adult patients were admitted to the ICU, out of which, 247 died. A 37.7 per cent mortality was recorded. Adult patients were further divided into age groups of 18 to 50, 51 to 65 and above 65, to compare their clinical characteristics and outcomes. The study shows 42.1 per cent were between 18-50, 34.8 per cent from 51-65 and 23.1 per cent above 65.

The study finds that the most common comorbidities were hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and chronic kidney disease. Data of all the patients who died in the ICU were collected from their electronic medic report, patients daily progress chart as well as nursing notes.

Meanwhile, another study by AIIMS recently found that during the months of April and May 2021, no vaccinated patients died after becoming re-infected with Covid-19. During the second wave of Covid-19 in India, this was identified in the country’s first genomic sequence study of breakthrough infections.

A breakthrough infection occurs when someone develops Covid-19 after being properly vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “a small number of completely vaccinated people will still get sick, be hospitalised, or die from Covid-19."

Out of the 63 patients who had breakthrough infections, 36 received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination, while 27 received at least one dose. Covishield was given to ten individuals, while Covaxin was given to 53.

According to the study, SARS-CoV-2 lineages could be assigned to a total of 36 (57.1%) samples, 19 (52.8%) in patients who completed both doses and 17 (47.2%) in patients who completed only one dose.

