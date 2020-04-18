Covid-19 Containment Zones in Delhi Rise to 71
The new containment zones are Israel Camp (Rangpuri Pahadi), Budh Nagar and EA block in Inder Puri.
Municipal workers spray disinfectant at a market area during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
New Delhi: With the addition of three more containment zones on Saturday, the number of such zones in the national capital has gone up to 71. The new containment zones are Israel Camp (Rangpuri Pahadi), Budh Nagar and EA block in Inder Puri.
"No one is allowed to enter or go out of Covid-19 hotspots. The essential items will be supplied with the help of police and other state institutions," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Expressing concern over the movement of people within these areas, Kejriwal said, "Despite restrictions, people in these areas are coming out on streets for a walk. This increases the risk of coronavirus infection."
On Friday, as many as 26 members of an extended family in Jahangirpuri tested Covid-19 positive and the area was declared a hotspot. Initial investigations revealed that some members of this family continued to visit each other despite area being sealed and caused the infection to spread.
