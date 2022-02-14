Andhra, Himachal, J&K Latest in List of States to Lift Night Curfew As Covid Cases Ebb; Check List Here

With the decreasing trend of Covid cases-19 in the country, several states including Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have announced lifting night curfew. Meanwhile, other states including Bengal and Delhi have announced relaxations, but the night curfew remains enforced in the state.

India saw a rising wave of infections, considered to be triggered by Omicron in January. In view of flattening curve, several states/union territories have started relaxing the coronavirus-induced restrictions to kick-start the economy.

Here is a list of states that have recently lifted Covid-induced night curfews or relaxed restrictions:

Andhra Pradesh

Night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am has been completely lifted from Monday as Andhra Pradesh showed a marked decline in the COVID-19 infection positivity rate, an official release said. Health department data showed the week-on-week infection positivity rate fell from 25.64 to 5.45 per cent. The daily positivity rate dropped from 17.07 to 3.29 per cent.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced the lifting of the night curfew after almost six months and opening of educational institutions in a phased manner. The SEC also attendance at indoor gatherings to 50 per cent of the authorized capacity against the previous 25 per cent, while cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools were permitted to function at 25 per cent of the authorized capacity with due precautions.

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to lift the night curfew amid a decline in Covid cases in the state. The decision to lift the night curfew was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Wednesday. The state government imposed the night curfew on January 5 from 10 pm to 5 am and revised it on January 31 from 10 pm to 6 am to check the spread of Covid-19.

However, there will be some restrictions on gatherings, the official said. All social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations, including marriages and funerals, will be permitted with 50 percent of the capacity of both the indoor the and outdoor areas, he added.

Bihar

Bihar has also lifted all the Covid restrictions from Monday in view of decreasing Covid infections. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who chaired a meeting of the crisis management group during the day, took to Twitter to say that the new guidelines will come into force from February 14.

Later, a notification issued by the state home department said that the restrictions which have been done away with include the cap of 200 attendees at weddings and funerals. Besides, schools can run “normally" for all classes. Earlier 50 per cent attendance was allowed for till class 8.

Delhi to Lift Curfew?

The Covid-19 restriction in Delhi may be relaxed further next week after the expected meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. The DDMA in its meeting on February 4 had extended the imposition of night curfew but slashed the timing by an hour from 11 pm to 5 am. Non-essential shops are allowed to open till 8 PM due to the night curfew.

RAJASTHAN

Rajasthan has announced ending night curfew and allow up to 250 people at private and public gatherings from February 5. Academic activities in the state resumed from February 1 as the government allowed re-opening of classes X to XII while Classes VI to IX re-opened from February 10.

KARNATAKA

Karnataka government has also lifted night curfew in the state from January 31.

Relaxations in Bengal, Night Curfew Remains

The West Bengal government on Monday allowed the reopening of schools for primary and upper primary classes from February 16. Physical classes for the lower sections will recommence after a gap of two years with strict adherence to a Standard Operating Procedure issued by the School Education Department.

Offline classes for senior students have already resumed. Extending the ongoing lockdown restrictions till February 28, the state government said that all ICDS centres will also be opened on the same day.

Night restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles, besides gatherings, have been reduced by an hour. It will now be in force from midnight to 5 AM, the order added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.