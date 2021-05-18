Vaccine for Kids Soon? Govt Says Covaxin Trials to Begin in 10-12 Days

The government said on Tuesday trials on Covaxin’s efficacy against coronavirus on children between 2-18 years of age to begin in 10-12 days. Addressing a Health Ministry briefing, Niti Aayog member VK Paul said Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for phase II and III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. “I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days," Dr Paul said.

Covaxin, produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and backed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has been found to be effective against most of the new strains of the virus that has wreaked havoc in India in its second wave.

The announcement came amid reports that new coronavirus strains were affecting more children. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be “very dangerous" for children. This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

“The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here