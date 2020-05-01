Covid-19 Crisis: Coal India Sales Fall at Steepest Pace in At least 6 Years

Chennai: Coal India Ltd’s sales to customers fell by over a quarter in April, the steepest rate of decline in at least six years, it said on Friday, as demand for electricity fell due to a nationwide lockdown.

Offtake by customers such as power generators fell 25.5% to 39.06 million tonnes, the world’s largest coal miner said on Friday. Production fell 10.9% to 40.38 million tonnes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the world’ biggest lockdown from March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On Friday, India extended the 40-day lockdown by another two weeks after May 4, but allowed “considerable relaxations”.

