Covid-19 Crisis: Karnataka Govt Imposes Night Curfew from April 21; Malls, Cinema Halls Shut

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced night curfew and weekend lockdown for the entire state to curb the further spread of Covid-19. The night curfew will come into effect at 9 pm to 6 am from April 21 to May 4. While, the weekend curfew will be enforced from April 23 at 9 pm to Monday at 6 am. However, all essential services will remain operational.

Karnataka has reported 21,794 new Covid-19 infection and 149 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to state government’s health bulletin released on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala held an all-party meet to review the Covid-19 situation in the state and decision on imposing of stricter restrictions were taken.

Here is a list of Covid-19 guidelines imposed by BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka to break the chain of virus transmission. Have a look:

– Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

– All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools, entertainment/amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places to remain closed.

– Swimming pools approved by Swimming Federation of India to bc opened 1br sports persons 1br training purpose only

– All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious/other gatherings and large congregations will not be allowed.

– Stadia and playground are allowed for organizing sports events and practising purpose, without spectators.

– All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public. However, all personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors.

– Restaurants and eateries permitted only for take away.

– Standalone liquor shops and outlets/Bars and Restaurants are permitted for take away only.

– All construction or civil repair activities are permitted. Works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation are permitted but with all Covid-19 protocols in place.

– Cremation/Funerals to be allowed with maximum of 20 people.

– Marriages permitted strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behavior (CAB) with maximum of 50 people.

– All health Services (including AYUSH and Veterinary hospitals) including pharmacies to remain fully functional outside containment zones.

– All establishments, wherever possible, should encourage employees to work from home. All private offices/ organisations/institutions/companies shall be allowed to function with minimal strength as much as possible.

– All Government offices/Autonomous Bodies/Public Corporations, etc shall function with 50 per cent strength and the rest 50 per cent of the staff shall be deployed for Covid-l9 containment and management purpose.

– There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

– Number of people traveling in buses, maxi cabs, tempo travelers and metro shall be 50 per cent of the seating capacity and other vehicles shall be as per the seating capacity stipulated by the RTO.

