1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Crisis: Yogi Adityanath Removes Top Health Officials of Agra, Mathura

File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Reuters)

File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Reuters)

Agra has emerged as a major Covid-19 hotspot in recent weeks. The Chief Minister had to send a high-level team of officials to control the situation.

  • IANS Lucknow
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
The Yogi Adityanath government has transferred health officials from districts where the coronavirus spread has not been contained.

According to the government spokesman, principal of Agra Medical College Dr G.K. Aneja has been shifted to the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, here.

Agra has emerged as a major Covid-19 hotspot in recent weeks. The Chief Minister had to send a high-level team of officials to control the situation.

Dr Aneja has been replaced with Dr Sanjay Kala, principal of the Kanpur Medical College. Dr Jitendra Singh from the Jhansi Medical College has also been sent to Agra to assist Dr Kala for controling Covid-19.

The government has also removed Mathura Chief Medical Officer Dr Sher Singh. Dr Sanjiv Yadav will be the new Mathura CMO. The health officials of Bulandshahr and Moradabad have also been changed.

