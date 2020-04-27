Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Covid-19 Death Toll Climbs to 31 in UP, Total Number of Cases 1,955

A total of 82 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of such cases in the state to 1,955, he added.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Test
Representative image. (Reuters)

With one more COVID-19 death reported on Monday, the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 31 in Uttar Pradesh, a senior state government official said.

A total of 82 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of such cases in the state to 1,955, he added.

Briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "Thirty-one COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the state, while till now, 335 patients have been discharged."

"To strengthen the infection control protocol, district-level committees will be formed under the respective additional chief medical officers. These committees will have representatives from the district hospital, women's hospital, Indian Medical Association, WHO, UNICEF and Pollution Control Board," he added.

The mandate of these committees will be to train doctors about the infection control protocol, Prasad said.

Stressing that there is no need to panic, he said, "People should adhere to social distancing and wash their hands properly. The use of masks is advisable.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres