1-min read

Covid-19 Death Toll in Ahmedabad District in Gujarat Crosses 200-mark

Besides, 274 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday, which took the tally of such patients in the district to 3,817.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
Covid-19 Death Toll in Ahmedabad District in Gujarat Crosses 200-mark
A medical worker sits inside a mobile test van on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Reuters)

With 23 more people succumbing to coronavirus infection on Sunday, the death toll in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat crossed the 200-mark, officials said.

This is the highest single-day COVID-19 death toll recorded in the district so far, they said. With this, the death toll in the district has gone up to 208, the officials said.

Besides, 274 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday, which took the tally of such patients in the district to 3,817.

Nineteen of 23 patients, who died on Sunday, who suffered from co-morbid conditions, an official release said.

The authorities discharged 71 patients from hospitals, which took the number of recovered patients in the district to 533.



