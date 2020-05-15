INDIA

Covid-19 Death Toll in New Delhi Rises to 123 as 425 Fresh Cases Take Tally to 8,895

A doctor wearing a protective suit seals a bag containing a sample vial at a testing centre in New Delhi. (Reuters)

In a bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 123.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 123, even as the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the national capital rose to 8,895 on Friday, authorities said.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 472 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike.

It said cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Thursday, the total number of virus cases stood at 8,470, including 115 deaths.

With 425 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has mounted to 8,895.

