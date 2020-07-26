Covid-19 Death Toll Mounts to 83 in Jharkhand With 7 More Fatalities

Seven more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 83, while 214 new cases pushed its tally to 7,841, a health department bulletin said. Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Ranchi and East Singhbhum districts, while one each was reported from Sareikela, Dhanbad and Ramgarh, the bulletin said.

The seven coronavirus patients died on Saturday while undergoing treatment in hospitals. As many as 214 people tested positive for the disease, taking the state's tally of coronavirus patients to 7,841, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,237, while 3,521 people have recovered from the disease. "The recovery rate is 44.9 per cent," the bulletin added.