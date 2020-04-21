Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 590 in Country; Number of Cases Climb to 18,601: Health Ministry

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 590 and the number of cases climbed to 18,601 on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 14,759 while 3,251 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 590 in Country; Number of Cases Climb to 18,601: Health Ministry
Representative Image. (Reuters)

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 590 and the number of cases climbed to 18,601 on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 14,759 while 3,251 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals. A total of 31 deaths were reported since Monday evening -- 11 fatalities were reported from Rajasthan, nine from Maharashtra, four from Gujarat, two each from Delhi, Telengana and Tamil Nadu and one from Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 590 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 232 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 74, Gujarat at 71, Delhi at 47, Rajasthan at 25, Telengana at 23 and Andhra Pradesh at 20.

The death toll reached 18 in Uttar Pradesh while Tamil Nadu has reported 17 deaths so far. Punjab and Karnataka have registered 16 deaths each. West Bengal has reported 12 fatalities.

The disease has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir, while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Jharkhand and Bihar have reported two deaths each, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry's data updated in the morning.

The data stated that the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 4,666 followed by Delhi at 2,081, Gujarat at 1,939, Rajasthan at 1, 576, Tamil Nadu at 1,520 and Madhya Pradesh at 1,485.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,184 in Uttar Pradesh, 873 in Telangana and 722 in Andhra Pradesh. Kerala and Karnataka have reported 408 cases each.

The number of cases has risen to 392 in West Bengal, 368 in Jammu and Kashmir, 254 in Haryana and 245 in Punjab.

Bihar has reported 113 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 74 such cases. Forty-six people have been infected with the virus in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand each.

Himachal Pradesh has 39 cases, Chhattisgarh has 36 while Assam has registered 35 infections so far.

Chandigarh has 26 COVID-19 cases, Ladakh 18, while 16 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has reported 11 cases, while Goa and Puducherry have seven COVID-19 cases each.

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,326

    +42,290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,153

    +74,190*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,503

    +26,805*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,324

    +5,095*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres