Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Covid-19: Delhi Chief Secy Appoints 10 Bureaucrats as Nodal Officers to Address Concerns of Migrants

The nodal officers are to submit a report twice a week on the efforts and measures taken by them.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Covid-19: Delhi Chief Secy Appoints 10 Bureaucrats as Nodal Officers to Address Concerns of Migrants
Ghaziabad: Migrants wait to board a bus to their respective villages during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Kaushambi, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Hundreds of migrant workers from Delhi, Haryana and even Punjab reached Anand Vihar, Ghazipur and Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan area after taking arduous treks of many kilometers on foot to take buses to their villages. (Image: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev on Wednesday appointed 10 bureaucrats as nodal officers for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address the concerns of migrants in the city amid the ongoing lockdown.

The move comes a day after a large number of migrant workers gathered in Mumbai and Surat despite the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to an official, the 10 IAS officers will coordinate with resident commissioners of states and union territories to address issues being faced by migrants in Delhi, be it food, shelter, essential supplies, payment of wages or other livelihood issues.

Dev has asked the nodal officers to submit a report twice a week on the efforts and measures taken by them.

Among the selected bureaucrats are IAS officers D N Singh (nodal officer for Uttar Pradesh), Azimul Haque (Jharkhand), S B Shashank (Bihar) and Arun Mishra (West Bengal and Odisha).

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,578 on Wednesday while the death toll reached 32.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,407,630

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,044,253

    +46,393

  • Cured/Discharged

    504,938

     

  • Total DEATHS

    131,341

    +4,741
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres