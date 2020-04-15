Covid-19: Delhi Chief Secy Appoints 10 Bureaucrats as Nodal Officers to Address Concerns of Migrants
The nodal officers are to submit a report twice a week on the efforts and measures taken by them.
Ghaziabad: Migrants wait to board a bus to their respective villages during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Kaushambi, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Hundreds of migrant workers from Delhi, Haryana and even Punjab reached Anand Vihar, Ghazipur and Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan area after taking arduous treks of many kilometers on foot to take buses to their villages. (Image: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev on Wednesday appointed 10 bureaucrats as nodal officers for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address the concerns of migrants in the city amid the ongoing lockdown.
The move comes a day after a large number of migrant workers gathered in Mumbai and Surat despite the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.
According to an official, the 10 IAS officers will coordinate with resident commissioners of states and union territories to address issues being faced by migrants in Delhi, be it food, shelter, essential supplies, payment of wages or other livelihood issues.
Dev has asked the nodal officers to submit a report twice a week on the efforts and measures taken by them.
Among the selected bureaucrats are IAS officers D N Singh (nodal officer for Uttar Pradesh), Azimul Haque (Jharkhand), S B Shashank (Bihar) and Arun Mishra (West Bengal and Odisha).
Coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,578 on Wednesday while the death toll reached 32.
