Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
2-min read

COVID-19: Delhi Govt to Sanitise City's Red and Orange Zones from Tomorrow, Says Kejriwal

Talking about the sanitisation drive, Kejriwal said 10 technologically-advanced machines from Japan along with 50 Delhi Jal Board sanitisation machines will be used as part of 'Operation SHIELD'.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 8:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
COVID-19: Delhi Govt to Sanitise City's Red and Orange Zones from Tomorrow, Says Kejriwal
File photo: North MCD workers sanitizes a locality in the Civil Lines area in the view of the coronavirus outbreak during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 4, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI04-04-2020_000084B)

The Delhi government will launch a massive sanitisation drive in the city's COVID-19 containment areas, declared as red zones and high-risk zones, identified as orange zones from Monday onwards, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said areas where positive COVID-19 cases are being found, will be declared as containment zones. Till Sunday afternoon, 34 hotspots in the national capital were identified as COVID-19 containment zones.

Addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal said, "We have declared COVID-19 containment zones as red zones and high-risk zones as orange zones. We have identified more containment zones in the national capital."

The chief minister said he was concerned about the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city. However, he assured that steps were being taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Talking about the sanitisation drive, Kejriwal said 10 technologically-advanced machines from Japan along with 50 Delhi Jal Board sanitisation machines will be used as part of 'Operation SHIELD'.

According to the chief minister, the operation launched by the Aam Aadmi Party government has been successful in Dilshad Garden which was a hotspot area until now.

"No new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Dilshad Garden in the last 10 days due to Operation SHIELD," he said.

Sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking are the key aspects of 'SHIELD' in any containment area.

"Operation SHIELD will be implemented in all areas which have been declared as containment zones... I know people would be facing difficulties in these areas, but it is necessary for saving their lives," Kejriwal said.

On the recent announcement of giving Rs 5,000 to every autorickshaw, gramin-sewa and taxi driver in wake of the ongoing lockdown, he said they can apply for the fund from Monday through transport department's website after submitting their bank account details.

"An applicant who has valid driving license and badge will be able to avail the benefit under the scheme," the CM said.

He that the government has been giving free-ration to 72 lakh people, adding that around 23 lakh people, who don't have ration cards, are also being provided with ration.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday mounted to 1,069, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 712 are those who have been brought to hospitals through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to a religious congregation held in Nizamuddin area in March.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,409

    +775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,447

    +918*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    764

    +112*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,280,396

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,803,579

    +23,836

  • Cured/Discharged

    412,356

     

  • Total DEATHS

    110,827

    +2,048
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres