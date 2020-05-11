INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Delhi L-G Reviews State-run Varsities' Preparedness for Conducting Pending Exams

File photo of L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)

File photo of L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)

Baijal asked the VCs to ensure continuity of educational activities while keeping in mind safety of students, faculty and other staff.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
Share this:

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday interacted with the vice-chancellors of Delhi government-run universities to review their preparedness for conducting pending examinations and learning online amid the coronavirus-forced ongoing lockdown.


Baijal asked the VCs to ensure continuity of educational activities while keeping in mind safety of students, faculty and other staff. He also asked them to chart out plans for the next academic year, according to a statement issued by the L-G office.

Among the vice chancellors who took part in the interactions are that of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi Technological University, Netaji Subhas University Of Technology and Ambedkar University.

The L-G emphasised on use of technology for learning, admission processes and examinations for current academic session.

"He stressed that every institute should develop virtual classrooms and video conferencing facility. All teaching staff should be trained in the use of technology," the statement from L-G office said.

It stated that Baijal instructed the VCs for timely completion of syllabi, conduct of examinations and declaration of results. He further directed vice chancellors and director to facilitate online admission, placement processes, research and training.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading