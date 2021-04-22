Covid-19: Delhi, Maharashtra Thank Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for Aid in Oxygen Supply

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday thanked his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik for the steps taken by him in ensuring supply of oxygen to the western state, worst-hit by Covid-19. The Chief Ministers Office in Odisha said that Thackeray called up Patnaik and thanked him for the steps taken for providing logistics and oxygen supply and their transportation to Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhavsaheb Thackeray today spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and thanked him for the steps taken for logistics for oxygen supply and transport to Maharashtra," said a tweet by the CMO, Odisha.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a a telephonic conversation with Patnaik wherein he thanked the Odisha CM for helping the national capital with oxygen supply.

“Recd a call from Sh Naveen Patnaik ji. He has assured complete support to Delhi in facilitating lifting of Delhi’s quota of oxygen from Orissa. He has put a spl officer on the job. Thank u sooo much Sir. Delhi is indeed grateful," Kejriwal tweeted.

Patnaik on Thursday also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone and promised his cooperation in ramping up oxygen production to assist the needy states amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

“It is a war like situation and Odisha will extend all cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 at the national level including ramping up oxygen production to assist other states in this emergency situation," Patnaik told Prime Minister.

Odisha has around 70 industries many of which produce industrial oxygen. Rourkela Steel Plant, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) at Angul and IFFCO Ltd in Paradeep are prominent among them.

Delhi will get 70 MT liquid medical oxygen from Odisha — 40 MT oxygen per day from Rourkela Steel Plant and 30 MT/day from Tata Kalinga Nagar.

