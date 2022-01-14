Covid-19: Delhi Rockets Past 2nd Wave Peak as Containment Zones Rise from 1,000 to Nearly 24,000 in a Fortnight

Amid the soaring COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the number of containment zones have gone up from less than 1,000 to nearly 24,000 within the past fortnight, officials said on Thursday, even as the national capital reported its highest single-day surge of Covid cases, surpassing the second wave peak.

There were 800 containment zones in the national capital on December 30, 2020. According to the latest official figures, the number rose to 23,997 by mid-January.

South Delhi topped the list of 11 districts in the city with 8,383 containment zones. The districts with higher number of containment zones included West Delhi at 4,109, Central Delhi at 3,493, and New Delhi at 2,354. The lowest number of containment zones were in East Delhi at 151, North East Delhi at 279, North West at 547 and South West Delhi at 851.

A residential area or an apartment is contained usually if three coronavirus-infected people live there. However, district authorities have discretionary powers to declare a residential area a containment zone if even one person is found infected. Most of the containment zones in Delhi are micron ones with less than three patients. Currently, an infected person with mild symptoms or without any symptom has to undergo seven days’ home isolation.

Delhi Cases Past 2nd Wave Peak

Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to health department data. Delhi’s previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

According to the data, Thursday’s positivity rate is the highest since May 3, when it was 29.6 per cent. On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded. The city had recorded 23 deaths on Tuesday and 17 each on Monday and Sunday.

A total of 164 Covid deaths have been recorded in the first 13 days of January. Most of these patients had comorbidities, according to government data. The capital saw 130 fatalities in the last six months — nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July, Covid claimed 76 lives in the city.

The national capital currently has 94,160 active Covid cases, of which 62,324 are in home isolation, the health department bulletin stated. At present, 2,369 Covid patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals. Of these, 98 are on ventilator support, it said.

Routine, Elective Surgeries Suspended at LNJP, GTB Hospitals

The Delhi government has suspended routine and elective surgeries at the LNJP and the GTB hospitals to deal with the surging coronavirus cases in the national capital, officials said.

“In view of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, it is hereby directed that routine/elective surgeries shall be suspended in LNH and GTB Hospitals of GNCTD, till further orders," an order issued on January 11 said. According to Delhi Corona app, the LNJP Hospital has 750 designated oxygen beds for Covid patients and 154 of these are occupied. At GTB Hospital as well, there are 750 beds and 41 are occupied.

