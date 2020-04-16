Covid-19: Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave Area to Undergo Door-to-door Screening & Sanitation

New Delhi: South Delhi Administration is set to carry out sanitation, door-to-door screening and testing of people in Safdarjung Enclave's B Block area after four members of a family tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

According to District Magistrate BM Mishra, contact tracing showed that one of the patients contracted the virus at Moolchand Hospital where they had gone for dialysis. Other family members contracted it from him, though they did not come in contact with anyone else.

As per an official in the DM's office, B-Block of the Safdarjung Enclave will now be turned into a new containment zone.

Mishra said, "Now, sanitation will be carried out, door-to-door screening will be conducted and each person in the locality will be tested."

Containment zones, also known as red zones, are areas sealed by the District administration after at least three positive coronavirus cases surfaced from the locality. There were already four containment zones in South District and 57 zones across the city.

