COVID-19: DGCA Asks Airlines to Disinfect Planes Every 24 Hours, Place Hand Sanitisers in Lavatories
The civil aviation regulator said in its circular that all planes should have one or more universal precaution kit.
Passengers undergo temperature check as precaution against the new coronavirus at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, on March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday asked airlines to disinfect and deep-clean each plane at least once in 24 hours and place hand sanitisers in lavatories and galleys of each aircraft in view of coronavirus pandemic.
Moreover, the regulator said in its circular that all planes should have one or more universal precaution kit.
"Such kit should be used to protect crew members who are assisting potentially infectious cases of suspected Covid-19 and in cleaning up and correctly discarding any potentially infectious contents," the DGCA added.
