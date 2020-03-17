COVID-19: DGCA Asks Airlines to Disinfect Planes Every 24 Hours, Place Hand Sanitisers in Lavatories

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday asked airlines to disinfect and deep-clean each plane at least once in 24 hours and place hand sanitisers in lavatories and galleys of each aircraft in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the regulator said in its circular that all planes should have one or more universal precaution kit.

"Such kit should be used to protect crew members who are assisting potentially infectious cases of suspected Covid-19 and in cleaning up and correctly discarding any potentially infectious contents," the DGCA added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.