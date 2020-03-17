Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

COVID-19: DGCA Asks Airlines to Disinfect Planes Every 24 Hours, Place Hand Sanitisers in Lavatories

The civil aviation regulator said in its circular that all planes should have one or more universal precaution kit.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
COVID-19: DGCA Asks Airlines to Disinfect Planes Every 24 Hours, Place Hand Sanitisers in Lavatories
Passengers undergo temperature check as precaution against the new coronavirus at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, on March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday asked airlines to disinfect and deep-clean each plane at least once in 24 hours and place hand sanitisers in lavatories and galleys of each aircraft in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the regulator said in its circular that all planes should have one or more universal precaution kit.

"Such kit should be used to protect crew members who are assisting potentially infectious cases of suspected Covid-19 and in cleaning up and correctly discarding any potentially infectious contents," the DGCA added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram