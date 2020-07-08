INDIA

1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Distress: Rs 5 Shivbhojan Thali to Continue in Maharashtra for 3 More Months

Police officers march on a street in Dharavi after the extension of the lockdown in Maharashtra on Saturday. (Reuters)

In April, the government brought down the price of the subsidised meal from Rs 10 to Rs 5 in view of the distress caused by the coronavirus crisis.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 8, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
The subsidized 'Shivbhojan' meal will continue to be available at Rs 5 for another three months, the Maharashtra government decided on Wednesday. The scheme to provide affordable 'thali' (meal) to the poor at Rs 10 was launched by the Shiv Sena-led government in January.

The cabinet decided in its meeting on Wednesday that the thali will be sold at Rs 5 for three more months.

At present over one lakh thalis or meals are sold every day. Since its launch on January 26, over one crore people have benefited from the scheme, said an official release.


The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to provide subsidized foodgrains to Above Poverty Line (APL) Orange ration card-holders for July and August, the release said. It also decided to rename the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as the Ministry of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship.

Another decision taken during the meeting was to allow state-owned banks such as IDBI Bank and Maharashtra Regional Rural Bank as well as district central co-operative banks to handle government's banking transactions.

