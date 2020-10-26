Covid-19 Eases Grip in Maharashtra, Mumbai Records Half of State's Fatalities

Maharashtra's Covid-19 situation remined positive with falling deaths and cases, though the Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded half the state's fatalities, health officials said here on Sunday.

The state witnessed just 112 deaths - compared with the peak of 515 (Sep. 15), and ower than the previous low of 125 recorded on October 19 - and the state fatalities shot up from 43,152 to 43,264 now.

The state recorded 6,059 new cases - less than one-third compared with the peak single-day tally of 24,886 (Sep. 11), and the state tally jumped from 16,38,961 to 16,45,020 cases till date.

The state recovery rate continued to remain high but dropped from 88.78 per cent to 88.08 percent - while the current mortality (death) rate stood 2.63 per cent.

Simultaneously, another chunk of 5,648 fully recovered patients returned home - taking up the total number of discharged patients from 14,55,107 to 14,60,755 till date - much higher than the 140,486 'active cases' (ill) currently in the state.

As per Sunday's figures, there was one death roughly every 13 minutes and 252 new cases added every hour to the state tally.

Of the 112 deaths declared, Mumbai led with 46 fatalities, 9 each in Pune and Satara, 6 each in Thane and Nagpur, 5 in Sangli, 3 each in Nashik, Solapur, Jalna, Osmanabad, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, 2 each in Palghar, Raigad and Jalgaon, 1 each in Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Beed, Nanded, Buldhana, Washim and one outsider.

Significantly, only Mumbai recorded a double-digit death figure, while all other districts were in single-digits, with 14 districts reporting zero fatalities, and Aurangabad first time emerging without any deaths in over five months.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 23rd day this month, Mumbai recorded 46 fatalities, and the city toll shot up from 10,059 to 10,105, while the number of corona cases shot up by 1,222 - and the city total climbed from 250,059 to 251,281 now.

Of the total 8 Circles, Mumbai circle (MMR - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remains on the brink as deaths spiral and cases pile up due to the contagion.

The MMR fatalities shot up by 56 - or half the state's tally for the day - and the toll increased from 17,657 to 17,713 and with another spike of 2,210 new infectees, the total cases zoomed up from 569,156 the previous day to 571,366 now.

With another 21 fatalities, the Pune circle's (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll zoomed up from 9,383 to 9,404 and the daily infections increased by 1,041 - from 417,997 a day earlier to 419,038 cases now.

Nashik circle recorded 4,182 deaths and 220,127 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle's 3,609 fatalities and 107,461 cases, and Nagpur circle had 3446 deaths and 144,312 cases.

Latur circle crossed the 2K mark by recording 2003 deaths and 67,692 cases, Aurangabad circle had 1,542 fatalities and 61,477 cases, followed by Akola circle's 1,221 deaths and 51,459 cases now.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine for Corona increased - from 25,03,510 to 25,18,016 now - while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down - from 14,170 to 13,572 on Sunday.