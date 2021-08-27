Covid-19: Eastern India’s Largest ECMO Unit Starts Inaugurated in Odisha

Odisha gets eastern India’s largest ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) unit at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. While inaugurating the service, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces free ECMO treatment to all.

The service with nine ECMO units will be very helpful to treat the critical patients affected by Covid. “Earlier, we had to airlift and send critical patients to Metro cities," said the CM.

“It’s a very costly treatment in the private hospitals. However, our facility will be free of cost for the patients and it will be a big relief for many families who have their family members under critical condition. There are expert opinions regarding the third wave possibility in the coming weeks. It is expected that in the next wave the children might be affected. Therefore, we have been planning for paediatric care in all the district level Covid hospitals," the CM added.

Stating ECMO services in the premier health institute a historical decision, Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena thanked CM Naveen Patnaik and suggested people take the advantage of service in the state itself.

A few days back, AIIMS Bhubaneswar started the ECMO service with one machine and had declared to provide free treatment to poor patients.

