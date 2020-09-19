COVID-19: Former C'garh CM Raman Singh Tests Positive

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior BJP leader Raman Singh on Saturday tweeted that he had been detected with COVID-19. He said he got himself tested after exhibiting symptoms and appealed to those who came in contact with him over the past few days to check if they too were infected.

As on Friday, the state has 81,617 COVID-19 cases, of which 36,580 are active ones. The infection has caused the deaths of 645 people in the state so far.

