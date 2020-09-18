INDIA

1-MIN READ

COVID-19: Former Guj CM Keshubhai Patel Tests Positive

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel has tested positive for novel coronavirus, health officials said on Friday. He underwent a COVID-19 test as one of his attendants was detected with the infection on Thursday after which samples of the former were taken for antigen and the RT-PCR process, said Gandhinagar Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Niyati Lakhani.

Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel has tested positive for novel coronavirus, health officials said on Friday. He underwent a COVID-19 test as one of his attendants was detected with the infection on Thursday after which samples of the former were taken for antigen and the RT-PCR process, said Gandhinagar Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Niyati Lakhani.

“His antigen test returned positive while the results for the RT-PCR test is yet to come,” Lakhani informed. The 92-year-old leader’s family said he is in home isolation in Gandhinagar.

  • First Published: September 18, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
