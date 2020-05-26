INDIA

Covid-19: Four Employees of Pharma Firms Test Positive in Gujarat

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Plants of both these major pharma companies are located on Sarkhej-Bavla Highway on the outskirts of the city.

  • PTI Ahmedabad
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 9:20 PM IST
At least three employees of Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited and a manager working with Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, an official said on Tuesday.

"Three employees of Intas Pharmaceuticals and a manager working at Zydus Cadila plant have tested positive for coronavirus," chief district health officer Satish Makwana said in a statement.

At least three members of the manager's family, who live in Bopal area, have also contracted the infection, he said.

In a statement, Intas Pharmaceuticals confirmed that three of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and it had also finished contact tracing of those infected.

Other employees of the plant have been asked to remain under home quarantine, the statement read.

Earlier this month, 26 employees of Cadila Pharma tested positive for the deadly infection and three of them succumbed to it last week.


