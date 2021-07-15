COVID-19: Genome Sequencing Lab To Be Set Up In Indore

A genome sequencing laboratory will be built at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical (MGM) College in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, officials said on Wednesday. After the lab becomes operational, the samples of new variants of coronavirus can be tested here. Necessary machines and equipment will be installed once the setup is ready. The tender process for the construction of the lab will start soon. The announcement of the new lab has come amid the threats posed by the possible third wave of Covid-19 in the country.

Indore Divisional Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma reviewed preparations in view of the possibility of a third wave of coronavirus in the division level meeting on Wednesday. Sanjay Dixit, Dean of MGM Medical College, heads of various departments of the college, health officers and experts were present in the meeting.

The officials apprised the commissioner that currently a study is being done on the changes in nature of Covid-19 and new variants of the virus. Sharma asked the officials to present a report in the next meeting so that necessary preparations can be made to deal with it in time.

In the meeting, officials were informed that a genome sequencing laboratory will be set up at MGM Medical College, Indore. For this new machines and equipment are needed. Sharma instructed the medical college to procure the machines and equipment soon through a tender process.

Every virus, including SARS-CoV-2, the one that causes COVID-19, keeps changing over time, leading to the emergence of new variants having different characteristics. The genome sequencing allows them to identify SARS-CoV-2 and monitor how it changes over time into new variants and its impact on health.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed the health officials to train doctors and paramedical staff for the treatment of pregnant mothers, newborns, children in view of the possibility of a third wave in the coming months.

