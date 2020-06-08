Covid-19: Goa MLA Asks PM Modi for Help to Get Maharashtra Border Sealed

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene to get the border of Goa with Maharashtra sealed in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases here.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with PTI, Khaunte said Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

He said total lockdown should continue in Goa as the state does not have the medical infrastructure to deal with the outbreak.

Khaunte said Central police forces must be deployed in Vasco, where Mangor Hill, the state's first containment zone, is located, and a contingent of Army Medical Corps must be kept on standby.