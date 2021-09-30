Covid-19: Govt Issues Festive SOPs, Says Will be ‘Prudent to be Low-key This Year’. Details Here

Ahead of the festive season, the Health Ministry on Tuesday made a fervent appeal to people to maintain strict coronavirus protocol and warned against dropping guard. At the weekly health briefing on Thursday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: “As festivals are approaching, we appeal to all to avoid crowds, maintain physical distance and use face masks. Celebrate festivals maintaining Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.”

As festivals are approaching, we appeal to all to avoid crowds, maintain physical distancing and use face mask. Celebrate festivals maintaining COVID19 appropriate behaviour: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan pic.twitter.com/ExdKdw4lcf— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

Echoing similar sentiments, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said, “It will be prudent to avoid non-essential travel and observe festivity, but at low-key at least this year.”

The health ministry had on September 21 written to the states and union territories, listing the SOPs for the upcoming festive season. Here’s a look at the do’s and don’ts:

- Mass gatherings to be avoided in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than 5% case positivity.

- Gatherings with advance permissions and limited people (as per local context) to be allowed in districts with a positivity rate of 5% and below

- Relaxations and restrictions to be imposed based on weekly case positivity.

- Avoid unnecessary travel, celebrate online with extended family and friends.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.