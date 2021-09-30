CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Bhabanipur#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Punjab
Home » News » India » Covid-19: Govt Issues Festive SOPs, Says Will be ‘Prudent to be Low-key This Year’. Details Here
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Govt Issues Festive SOPs, Says Will be ‘Prudent to be Low-key This Year’. Details Here

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made a fervent appeal to people to maintain strict coronavirus-appropriate behaviour. (File photo/News18)

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made a fervent appeal to people to maintain strict coronavirus-appropriate behaviour. (File photo/News18)

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made a fervent appeal to people to maintain strict coronavirus-appropriate behaviour.

Ahead of the festive season, the Health Ministry on Tuesday made a fervent appeal to people to maintain strict coronavirus protocol and warned against dropping guard. At the weekly health briefing on Thursday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: “As festivals are approaching, we appeal to all to avoid crowds, maintain physical distance and use face masks. Celebrate festivals maintaining Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.”

Echoing similar sentiments, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said, “It will be prudent to avoid non-essential travel and observe festivity, but at low-key at least this year.”

The health ministry had on September 21 written to the states and union territories, listing the SOPs for the upcoming festive season. Here’s a look at the do’s and don’ts:

RELATED NEWS

- Mass gatherings to be avoided in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than 5% case positivity.

- Gatherings with advance permissions and limited people (as per local context) to be allowed in districts with a positivity rate of 5% and below

- Relaxations and restrictions to be imposed based on weekly case positivity.

- Avoid unnecessary travel, celebrate online with extended family and friends.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:September 30, 2021, 16:43 IST